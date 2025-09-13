Kelantan RTD and MOTAC to launch joint ops on ICP violations

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will collaborate on detecting foreign vehicles violating International Circulation Permit rules.

RTD Kelantan director Mohd Misuari Abdullah confirmed the matter was discussed with MOTAC in July, with operations scheduled for the near future.

He stated that owners of private foreign vehicles were bringing tourists into Malaysia without valid permits during a speech after officiating the Persatuan Institut Memandu Kelantan and RTD Merdeka Sports Carnival.

Mohd Misuari added that operations would be timed during holiday seasons like festive and school breaks to coincide with peak foreign vehicle influx.

He noted the illegal practice is becoming increasingly prevalent, prompting planned joint operations with MOTAC and other relevant agencies.

Foreign vehicles primarily enter through Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security complexes at Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor, and Bukit Bunga. – Bernama