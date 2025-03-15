SUKAU: Claims by the opposition that the Sabah government, led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), has failed are baseless, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The GRS chairman said on the contrary, the state government has achieved significant progress, as evidenced by the notable increase in state revenue since taking office.

“The state government has also successfully secured key agreements with PETRONAS, marking one of its major achievements. In education, we have increased financial aid for Sabah students, covering those in Form Five and Form Six up to university level.

“The GRS-PH government has proven its ability to govern effectively, contrary to the opposition’s claims,” he said at the ‘Breaking of fast with the Chief Minister’ event here tonight.

He said to ensure holistic development, the state government introduced the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap, focusing on economic growth and the well-being of the people.

Hajiji urged the public not to be swayed by baseless accusations and slander from the opposition, whom he accused of making empty statements without taking action.

He reiterated that the GRS-PH-led government remains committed to Sabah’s progress, ensuring that all communities benefit fairly and equitably from the state’s development.

Speaking to reporters later, he expressed confidence that the current administration has been doing its best to develop Sabah and uplift its people.

As such, he hopes that the people will continue to support his government in driving economic growth and ensuring prosperity in the upcoming Sabah state election.

Commenting on Sukau, which currently holds the status of a sub-district, Hajiji expressed optimism that the area would see accelerated growth, particularly in its thriving tourism sector, under the new Sub-District Office administration.