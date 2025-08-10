Sabah govt prioritises multi-ethnic cultural heritage preservation

TUARAN: Preserving the cultural heritage of Sabah’s diverse ethnic groups remains a priority for the state government, which is committed to promoting and elevating local cultural treasures, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the four-day Bajau Samah Cultural Festival, which concluded today, serves to elevate the state’s cultural heritage to greater heights while enhancing Sabah’s image on the world stage.

“With 35 ethnic groups and 217 sub-ethnic groups in Sabah, our society is truly diverse and multicultural in the Malaysian context. Yet, the people of Sabah continue to live in harmony with a strong spirit of unity, in line with the slogan ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“We hold this festival annually to promote the culture of the Bajau Samah community. While we celebrate Bajau Samah culture, other ethnic traditions also contribute to making our state harmonious in diversity, and we will continue to preserve them forever,” he told reporters after attending the festival’s opening ceremony in Lok Batik here today.

The festival was officiated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, who was accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, and Sabah Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

Hajiji said safeguarding culture is a core commitment of the state government, given Sabah’s wealth of ethnic and cultural diversity.

He added that the festival also strengthens ties among the local community regardless of race or religion, while serving as a platform to nurture and preserve new talents in the arts and cultural fields.

The Chief Minister also expressed appreciation to Tun Musa for his support in the establishment of the Bajau Samah Ethnic Association 12 years ago and the development of the Bajau Samah Cultural Centre in Lok Batik, which began in 2017 during Musa’s tenure as Chief Minister. - Bernama