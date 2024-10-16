Sabah Immigration Dept detains 150 individuals during operations in Semporna, Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The Sabah Immigration Department (JIM) intensified enforcement operations in the state and arrested more than 150 individuals in raids around Lahad Datu and Semporna since last Tuesday until 4.30am this morning.

JIM Sabah director Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yusoff said in an operation in Lahad Datu, 149 foreign nationals between the ages of one and 79 were arrested after screening about 200 individuals who were checked in two areas, namely illegal settlements and quarry workers’ settlements.

“All of them were arrested for various offences. including under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(i)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. During the raid two locals believed to employers who were believed to be harbouring the illegal immigrants would be investigated under Section 56(i)(d) of the Act,” he told reporters during a press conference here today.

During Operation Mahir in Semporna, seven Chinese nationals and four Thai nationals aged between 18 and 55 years were arrested at a construction site in Gelam Gelam Island, believed to have committed an offence under Section 6(i)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as Regulation 39b of the Immigration Regulations 1969.

“The Chinese nationals detained were believed to have misused their social visit passes to work at the construction site on the island in question.

“Immigration is currently tracking the employer and the owner of the premises involved to be investigated under Section 55E and Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said, adding that all the detainees were currently housed at the Tawau Immigration Depot for further investigations.