Sabah immigration detains 197 illegal immigrants in Menggatal, Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Immigration Department detained 197 illegal immigrants during raids at two construction worker hostels in Menggatal and Tuaran early this morning, said its director, Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yusoff.

Among those arrested were 195 Filipinos and two Indonesians, apprehended for various immigration offences, including overstaying and lack of identification documents under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The operation, which involved 53 officers from the Immigration Department Headquarters, began at midnight and concluded at 5 am. It targeted individuals engaged in unlawful activities at the sites.

“Several individuals attempted to flee and hide in dense bushes during the raids. The challenging terrain, including steep hills, and attempts to evade capture posed significant safety risks, resulting in scuffles with the authorities,“ she said in a statement today.

Sh Sitti Saleha said enforcement operations would continue to track down, arrest, prosecute, and deport foreign nationals who flout immigration laws.

She urged the public to provide information about illegal immigrants or activities that could assist enforcement efforts.