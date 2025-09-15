Sabah landslide death toll rises to five as search continues for victims

KOTA KINABALU: The death toll from the Kampung Cenderakasih landslide has risen to five after rescue teams discovered four additional victims.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesman confirmed the search continues for two more individuals believed buried under the debris.

The incident involved a total of eleven victims, with four having safely exited the disaster area before the landslide fully developed.

Emergency services received the initial public alert at 10.02 am, with Lintas Fire and Rescue Station personnel arriving at the scene by 10.24 am.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area due to ongoing safety concerns and unstable ground conditions.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have located two victims at a separate landslide incident in Kampung Marahang Tuntul near Papar.

Extrication efforts are currently underway for these individuals following the morning landslide that struck a residential property.

The fire department has confirmed a third victim remains unaccounted for at the Papar incident site.

Papar Fire and Rescue Station deployed sixteen personnel to the location approximately thirteen kilometres away after receiving the 9.20 am emergency call.

Rescue operations continue at both landslide sites with further updates expected as the situation develops. – Bernama