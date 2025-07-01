JPJ extends RM150 special summons payment offer until Dec 31

MELAKA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has extended its Special Compound Rate Payment Offer of RM150 until December 31.

The offer, which initially ended on June 30, now gives motorists more time to settle outstanding summonses.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed the extension applies to three categories: Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) summonses issued from October 2018 onwards, Notice 114 (inquiry notices), and Notice 115 (driver’s detail requests) issued in 2023 or earlier.

“Only 442,870 summonses have been settled under this offer since January 2. There are still 2.03 million unsettled summonses, with AWAS cases making up the majority at 1.54 million,“ he said during a press conference at Melaka Sentral Bus Terminal.

Aedy Fadly warned that unresolved summonses will lead to automatic blacklisting starting today. “If an AWAS notice remains unpaid after 60 days, JPJ will blacklist the vehicle or driver.

However, around 100 companies with outstanding summonses have until July 8 to settle

before enforcement begins.”

Motorists can check and pay summonses via the MyJPJ app, MySIKAP portal, JPJ kiosks, mobile counters, or service centres.