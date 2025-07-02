Sabah launches Malaysia’s first state disaster command centre

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has officially launched the country’s first State Disaster Command Centre (SDCC), a major step in improving disaster response coordination.

The facility, funded by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The RM750,000 centre, located on Level 4 of Menara Kinabalu’s Block A, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including video conferencing systems and a disaster data analysis database.

Hajiji noted that the SDCC will serve as a unified platform for security agencies, NGOs, and research bodies during emergencies.

“Jointly developed by the State Disaster Management Committee and NADMA, the SDCC will ensure quicker and more coordinated responses during disasters,” he said.

The project took eight months to complete and is expected to streamline disaster management efforts across Sabah.