Sabah minister calls for anti-bullying programmes in schools

KIULU: Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai has called for anti-bullying elements to be included in school programmes to foster empathy and kindness among students.

Joniston emphasised that schools play a crucial role in teaching students about the consequences of both offline and online bullying while creating environments where respect and compassion are the norm.

He suggested that schools consider holding anti-bullying campaigns to encourage students to choose kindness in friendships and avoid mocking or isolating others.

“These lessons are just as important as academic knowledge because they shape the character and emotional well-being of our children,“ he stated after officiating the Sabah Primary School Uniformed Bodies’ MADANI Unity Camping Programme 2025.

Joniston also warned about growing digital risks including exposure to inappropriate content, online scams, and cyberbullying.

He urged parents to remain vigilant in monitoring their children’s gadget use and actively guide them in navigating the internet responsibly.

“Monitoring gadget use is no longer optional but a responsibility because if we don’t guide our children, we risk losing them to the dangers of the online world,“ he stressed.

The minister noted that early intervention is key to safeguarding children from harmful online influences.

He highlighted that programmes like the Primary School Uniformed Bodies’ MADANI Unity Camping Programme help students develop essential life skills.

The programme aims to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills while fostering unity among participants from diverse backgrounds.

Joniston also encouraged students to take pride in Sabah’s natural beauty and cultural diversity to become young tourism ambassadors for the state. – Bernama