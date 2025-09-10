Dutch hyperloop test hits European speed record in lane-switching trial

THE HAGUE: A Dutch technology startup has announced a European speed record achievement for its hyperloop transport system during recent testing.

Hardt Hyperloop confirmed its vehicle reached 85 kilometres per hour on the 420-metre European Hyperloop Center test track while performing a complex lane-switching manoeuvre.

The successful lane-switching demonstration proves no technical barriers exist for operating at aircraft-like speeds on networked routes.

This development coincides with China advancing its own high-speed projects, including tests exceeding 600 kilometres per hour and plans to connect Shanghai and Guangzhou by 2035.

Europe currently lacks a commitment to building long test facilities, though Germany and Italy are evaluating potential track constructions.

Co-founder Tim Houter stated the company stands ready to achieve speeds up to 700 kilometres per hour once appropriate infrastructure becomes available.

The European Hyperloop Center has facilitated more than 750 test missions since opening last year.

Hardt Hyperloop ranks among several companies attempting to commercialise the hyperloop concept involving passenger pods travelling at near-supersonic speeds through vacuum tubes.

This test demonstrates significant progress from one year ago when the same track hosted trials reaching only 30 kilometres per hour.

Supporters maintain the technology will eventually replace short European flights while reducing energy consumption to a fraction of train or plane requirements.

Originally proposed by Elon Musk in 2013, hyperloop development has consumed billions of dollars in testing without yet producing a commercially viable route. – AFP