KOTA KINABALU: The implementation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase I project is expected to be fully completed by 2029, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman.

Musa said the implementation of the 706-kilometre highway would be expedited as infrastructure and utility development were key enablers in supporting the state’s economic growth.

He said water supply management and services would also be strengthened to ensure that Sabahans continue to enjoy continuous access to treated water.

“The government is optimistic about meeting water supply demand for the next 30 to 50 years. To that end, three main strategies are being implemented, namely increasing the production of treated water, implementing water supply projects and expanding water supply coverage in rural areas,“ he said here today.

Musa said this when delivering the state government’s policy speech in conjunction with the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Term of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the government would also develop the Ulu Padas Water Supply Scheme which would be integrated with the Upper Padas Hydroelectric Project in Tenom to meet long-term needs, besides the project also has the potential to be a long-term water supply source for the West Coast of Sabah.

“For wastewater management, the government will improve existing infrastructure and provide services in areas that have not been covered. In addition, education programmes on sewerage system maintenance will also be intensified,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Musa said various interim and fast track mitigation measures had been taken in an effort to increase electricity supply capacity in Sabah, including the upgrading of the Jalan Dam Main Inlet Substation in Lahad Datu and the installation of a Capacitor Bank in Tawau which is expected to be completed this year.

With the implementation of the interim measures and fast track projects, the state’s generation savings margin, which was previously less than 10 per cent, was expected to increase to 29 per cent this year, he said.

He said the Sabah government was also focusing on renewable energy projects and targeting a 50 per cent renewable energy composition for the Sabah grid by 2035.

“Two hydroelectric projects in Sungai Padas are targeted for full completion by 2030,” he said, adding that through the Sabah Hydro Development Masterplan study, the state government had identified other hydroelectric projects to be implemented until 2040.

Musa said the Sabah government was also committed to implementing hydroelectric, solar and other potential renewable energy sources such as geothermal, wind, bioenergy and ocean thermal energy conversion projects to achieve the energy transition agenda and the carbon neutral target by 2050,

“This effort is in line with the Blue Economy initiative being explored by Sabah. Efficient energy management is also being given attention with the implementation of the Sabah Energy Efficiency Action Plan initiative which will be launched at the end of this year,” he said.