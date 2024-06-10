Sabah Pan Borneo project delayed by land acquisition issues - Ahmad Maslan

KOTA KINABALU: The construction of Phase 1A of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) is facing delays due to land acquisition issues and the extensive time required for utility relocation along the project alignment, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He noted that the landowners’ refusal to cooperate, with some taking the matter to court, has delayed the project, necessitating an extension of time (EOT).

“Therefore, we want to prevent this issue from arising in the implementation of Phase 1B of the Sabah LPB, where the contractor received the Letter of Acceptance (SST) just two days ago,” he said during an inspection of the Sabah LPB Package 8 project at Jalan Sepanggar-Berungis today.

According to Ahmad, as of August 2024, the progress of the 15 work packages in Phase 1A of the Sabah LPB stood at 79.48 percent.

“Four work packages have been completed and are now open to road users, while the remaining packages are at various stages of construction. These are expected to be finished in phases by the first quarter of 2026. Phase 1A covers an estimated distance of 283 kilometres,” he said.

Ahmad also urged the contractor to implement a systematic Traffic Management Plan to prioritise the safety of road users and reduce traffic congestion.

“In addition, I hope the construction team can complete this project by meeting the quality, cost, and time standards set forth, in line with the MY Jalan KK programme’s goal of delivering comfortable and safe infrastructure for all Malaysia MADANI people,” he said.

Ahmad suggested that new contractors who have received the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for Phase 1B of the LPB project should be given a seminar to highlight the challenges faced during Phase 1A to prevent similar issues in the future.