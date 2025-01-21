IPOH: Sabah PKR is confident that the issue regarding the position of the Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman will not affect the coalition’s unity and cooperation in facing the next state election.

Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the issue is technical in nature and the decision on the position should be determined by the PH Presidential Council, the coalition’s highest committee comprising PKR, DAP, Amanah and the United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (UPKO).

“Any decision made, whether at the central or state level, must go through the Presidential Council, and the same applies to any differences involving parties within the PH coalition.

“As of now, no final decision has been made by the Presidential Council regarding this matter. As state-level leaders, we will comply with any decision,” said the Deputy Minister of Higher Education when met by reporters after a working visit to Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) here today.

Last December, UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister, was appointed as the new Sabah PH chairman for the 2024–2026 term.

However, on Jan 12, the media reported that Sabah PKR still insists on retaining the PH chairman position, currently held by Ewon, with the hope that it remains with their party as it was previously.