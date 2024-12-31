KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained Fahmi Reza to assist in the investigation of a case under the Sedition Act, after the activist and graphic designer appeared to give evidence at the Penampang Police Headquarters near here this afternoon.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun when contacted tonight confirmed Fahmi’s arrest and said investigations are underway.

“Yes, it is still under investigation (in this case),“ he said.

This afternoon, Jauteh in a press conference at the Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters said more than 30 police reports had been received in Sabah against the activist for sedition.

Jauteh said police had received reports that Fahmi Reza, among others, had pasted caricatures involving the image of Tun Musa Aman, who will be appointed as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, in several areas, including in Kota Kinabalu, and other matters involving sedition that were being investigated.

A few days ago, a 40-second video went viral showing Fahmi Reza in an area in Kota Kinabalu pasting the caricature and in the video was written the words “Solidarity with the people of Sabah who fight corruption, fight bribery”.

A check on the activist’s Facebook page found that the video was shared by him on Dec 27 and he also shared various things about his caricature.