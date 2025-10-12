Sungai Golok’s narrow terrain complicates smuggling control efforts

KOTA BHARU: The narrow and lengthy terrain of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang presents significant challenges for security forces controlling cross-border smuggling activities between Malaysia and Thailand.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that security measures have been intensified since the closure of all illegal river crossings.

He revealed that police are overseeing a 45-kilometre stretch of the river with 17 General Operations Force posts each covering approximately two kilometres.

“Controlling the entire river proves difficult due to its length, narrowness, and numerous illegal routes particularly in northern areas from Tanah Merah to Jeli surrounded by dense forests.”

“Smugglers often wait for moments when no officers are visible before quickly crossing using small boats.”

During dry seasons, water levels drop sufficiently for smugglers to cross into southern Thailand on foot within seconds.

This situation enables the smuggling of various goods and livestock by simply walking across the shallow river.

Marine challenges extend from Pulau Tengkorak, Genting, to Besut in Terengganu covering vast water areas.

Mohd Yusoff hopes the Region Three Marine Police Force will relocate from Kuantan to Tok Bali in Pasir Puteh for better asset deployment.

He confirmed adequate personnel strength under the PGA Southeast Brigade covering Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang despite no longer relying on the Senoi Praaq unit.

Police have recently received an armoured personnel carrier to strengthen security measures while awaiting government approval for other assets.

Drug smuggling and human trafficking activities have decreased with attention now focused on livestock and rice smuggling from neighbouring countries.

Drugs seized in Kelantan typically arrive through other routes including sea passages rather than direct border smuggling.

Strong cooperation exists between Malaysian and Thai security forces through joint operations and meetings.

Marine police from both nations conduct joint patrols along Sungai Golok to maintain border security.

Authorities have identified 212 illegal crossings along the Kelantan-Thailand border with 153 located on government land.

Demolition notices have been issued with first-phase removal targeting crossings on government land beginning mid-month.

Awareness campaigns led by district police chiefs educate border communities about smuggling and illegal crossing offences.

Many residents traditionally viewed border crossing as acceptable until recent explanations changed their understanding.

Local communities now report smuggling and migrant activities to authorities following education efforts.

Mohd Yusoff emphasised zero tolerance for officers colluding with smugglers despite few individuals engaging in unethical activities.

Such individuals remain under police surveillance with appropriate actions being taken against them.

Body cameras currently used by motorcycle patrol units and patrol vehicles may expand to border officers for enhanced transparency. – Bernama