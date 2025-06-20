MACHANG: Umno must project a fresh and positive image to gain voter support, particularly among the younger generation, in the 17th Sabah state election, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the move is in line with current developments, and any offer made by the party to voters in the next state election must reflect the people’s wishes, not something they reject.

“I believe preparations are underway and will continue to ensure Umno is truly ready to face the Sabah state polls.

“I see strong cooperation between Umno at the federal and state levels, as all parties want Umno to return as a strong and dominant force in Sabah and to win all the seats it contests,” he told reporters after opening the 2025 Machang Wanita Umno division delegates meeting here today.

Also present was Kelantan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

Shamsul Anuar also said that the role of women in Umno, including in Sabah, is very important, and their presence is not merely to meet quorum requirements.

“Given the significance of this role, I believe Umno will field women candidates in the Sabah election. Who they are and how many will be decided by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who certainly has his own strategy for achieving victory,” he added.