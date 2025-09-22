Sabah recovers from floods as Sarawak victim numbers hold steady

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah has fully recovered from recent flooding as of 4 pm today, with all victims permitted to return home.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed the closure of the Papar Community Hall, which had housed eight individuals from two families.

Only landslide victims remain at a temporary relief centre in Kampung Gawir, Penampang district, comprising 82 people from 20 families.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in parts of Sabah from this evening through late tonight.

Affected areas include Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort, and Nabawan, along with the West Coast’s Papar and Sandakan’s Telupid, Kinabatangan, and Beluran.

Sarawak’s flood situation remains unchanged, with the number of victims at the Dewan Suarah Marudi relief centre in Miri holding steady.

The centre now shelters 17 people from five families, an increase from the 13 individuals from three families reported earlier this morning.

River levels at the Long Teru and Marudi stations continue to remain in the danger zone despite no current rainfall, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Info Banjir website. – Bernama