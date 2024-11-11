Sabah reviewing waste management bylaws, ordinance to improve cleanliness

PENAMPANG: The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry is currently reviewing all relevant bylaws and ordinances, including those related to waste management, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said.

Dr Joachim, in his role of Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister, explained that the initiative was part of ongoing efforts to make the state cleaner and improve the quality of life for its people.

He said this in a statement after launching the “Bio Green Machine” at the Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) here today.

The “Bio Green Machine” is designed to process large quantities of organic or food waste, converting it into valuable by-products such as fertiliser.

Dr Joachim said the Sabah government, through his ministry, fully supports such innovative solutions as it not only contributes to a cleaner environment in the state but also has economic benefits.

“The machine is locally manufactured, supporting the Sabah economy,“ he added.

Dr Joachim also encouraged eatery operators and food producers to adopt the technology, as it could significantly contribute to ease their problems and make Sabah a cleaner, more sustainable place to live.

The event also featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Redwin Technologies Sdn Bhd, the sole supplier of the product; SCC as the financier; and Eco Greenpia Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer of the “Bio Green Machine”.