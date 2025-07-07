Sabah’s interim payments hit RM600m in 2024

KOTA KINABALU: The strengthened partnership between Sabah’s state leadership and the federal government has resulted in a significant increase in interim payments under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick highlighted the growth from RM26 million in previous years to RM125.6 million in 2022, RM306 million in 2023, and RM600 million this year.

Ewon, who is also the Penampang MP, credited Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for securing higher revenue collection, ensuring Sabah’s rights and development needs are met.

He made these remarks during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill 2025 at the Sabah State Assembly.

The bill, involving RM1.186 billion, marks the highest allocation in the state assembly’s history.

Combined with the RM6.421 billion budget approved last November, Sabah’s total budget for 2025 stands at RM7.607 billion.

Ewon, serving as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, emphasised the budget’s focus on operational and development expenditures.

Key allocations include RM11 million for scholarships and student aid, with 35 scholarships awarded to Sabahans at Universiti Keusahawanan Koperasi Malaysia (UKKM).

Additionally, RM150 million is set aside for road and bridge maintenance.

He expressed optimism that the Kadamaian constituency and Penampang parliamentary area would benefit from the supplementary budget’s implementation. – Bernama