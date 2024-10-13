Sabah to ensure infrastructure projects stay on schedule, budget - Shahelmey

PUTATAN: The Sabah government will monitor all 488 infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1B, to ensure they are completed within the allocated timeframe and budget, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Public Works Minister, said that the nearly RM40 billion allocation from the federal government for infrastructure development will boost the state’s construction sector, funding projects like rural road construction, dilapidated school upgrades and health clinic development to benefit the people.

In this regard, he said that both the Sabah and federal governments share the responsibility of ensuring adequate manpower and construction materials, as well as coordinating crucial matters such as land acquisition and utility relocation to facilitate a smooth implementation process.

“From the Sabah government’s side, we will monitor the status and progress of these projects. Close collaboration between the state and federal governments, contractors and consultants involved in project implementation is essential,” he told reporters after launching the district-level National Sports Day celebration here today.

Recently, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced that approximately RM13 billion from the total allocation would be used for implementing 488 infrastructure projects, while RM26.6 billion was for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Phases 1A and 1B.

Elaborating, Shahelmey said all packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah are now in the implementation stage after the recent issuance of acceptance letters to contractors. Only two packages are still in the procurement process, which is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

He said that his ministry is committed to ensuring that the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1B is carried out with greater efficiency, especially in technical aspects, land acquisition and utility relocation, to prevent any delays.

“In our experience with Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1A, there were delays due to various reasons. We are taking lessons from that phase and aiming to enhance the execution of Phase 1B,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Putatan Member of Parliament said over 1,500 participants of various age groups took part in the district-level National Sports Day celebration, which included activities such as cycling and a fun run.

“This is a positive response, and I hope it will help promote a culture of sports and healthy lifestyle among the community,” he said.