Selangor allocates RM26.62m aid to 873 schools for 2025

KLANG: The Selangor government has allocated RM26.62 million to 873 schools under the 2025 Selangor State School Assistance Programme.

Sekolah Agama Rakyat received the highest allocation of RM11 million, followed by Chinese national-type schools with RM6 million.

Tamil national-type schools were granted RM5 million, while Chinese independent schools received RM2 million.

National primary and secondary schools were allocated RM1.62 million, with mission schools and national-type secondary schools each receiving RM1 million.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the funds can be used for infrastructure repairs to improve learning environments.

He noted that the latest allocation reflects an increase of RM124,000 compared to previous years.

Since 2019, the state has disbursed a total of RM311.92 million in school assistance.

“The increase is to meet the needs of national schools and Tamil national-type schools,” Amirudin said.

He added that assistance has also been extended to the association of Tamil school principals and headmasters.

On bullying, Amirudin said the state has instructed JAIS-administered schools to curb such behaviour.

He emphasised a dual approach to tackling unhealthy behaviours, including drug abuse, focusing on physical and social aspects.

“For non-JAIS schools, we will coordinate with the State Education Department as they fall under federal jurisdiction,” he said.

The state will support additional measures if necessary to enhance student safety. - Bernama