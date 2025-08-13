Toddler rescued from locked car at Sandakan petrol station

KOTA KINABALU : A quick response by Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel saved a two-year-old boy who was accidentally locked inside a four-wheel-drive vehicle at Petronas Batu 8 station in Sandakan, today.

The incident occurred at 12.39pm while the child’s mother was refuelling the vehicle. Upon realising her son was trapped inside, she immediately alerted the Sandakan APM Operations Control Centre.

Sandakan APM officer Captain (PA) Sulaiman Salama said a nine-member team arrived at the scene within 12 minutes and successfully pried open the vehicle door using specialised tools in just five minutes.

“The child was safely extracted at 12.56pm without any injuries,“ Sulaiman told reporters.

“The entire operation was completed by 1.03pm.”

Sulaiman reminded motorists to always keep car keys with them and avoid leaving them inside the vehicle, never leave young children unattended in a car, even for a short period and exercise extra caution during daily activities to prevent such incidents.