Sabah water projects show state government commitment to basic needs

KOTA KINABALU: The upgrading projects for the Kogopon II Papar Water Treatment Plant and the Cinta Mata Tawau Water Dam demonstrate the state government’s continuous commitment to ensuring basic needs are met.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said these projects are expected to be completed in 2026.

He stated that other short- and long-term projects to solve water supply issues have also been implemented.

These include the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric and Water Supply Scheme Project on Sabah’s west coast.

This project will have a capacity of 6,000 million litres per day and is expected to be completed in 2030.

Several other projects are scheduled for completion between 2026 and 2029.

These include the Lahad Datu Rural Water Supply, the Semporna Reticulation System, a new intake project for the Limbahau Water Treatment Plant, and a new Water Treatment Plant on Pulau Banggi.

Other projects contributing to increased water supply capacity include the fully completed Telibong II Water Treatment Plant Phase II.

The Rural Water Supply Systems in Pitas and Tuaran are now nearing completion.

The construction of five new storage tanks in Sandakan is expected to be completed in 2026.

Hajiji said the government does not possess a magic wand to complete projects in a day.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring every project is completed according to schedule.

This commitment aims to stabilise the water supply throughout Sabah.

He noted that while some claim the water supply problem can be solved within a year, this might refer to projects currently being implemented. – Bernama