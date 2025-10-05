Russell wins Singapore Grand Prix as McLaren claim constructors’ title

GEORGE Russell delivered a perfect performance from pole position to win the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday.

The British driver finished 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen under the Marina Bay street circuit lights.

Russell secured his second victory of the season with this commanding drive.

Lando Norris applied significant pressure to Verstappen during the final stages but ultimately claimed third position.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri followed closely behind in fourth place.

The combined points from Norris and Piastri secured McLaren’s second consecutive constructors’ championship.

Piastri’s advantage over Norris in the drivers’ championship has now narrowed to just 22 points.

Verstappen trails Piastri by 63 points with six races remaining in the season.

McLaren’s constructors’ title celebrations faced potential dampening due to intra-team tensions.

Piastri expressed strong frustration about Norris aggressively passing him at the first corner. – Reuters