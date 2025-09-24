Safe Internet Campaign protects Malaysian students from cybercrime

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession has strongly endorsed the Safe Internet Campaign as an essential protective measure for students against cybercrime.

NUTP secretary-general Fauzi Singon described the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission-led initiative as crucial for raising digital safety awareness and teaching personal information protection.

He explained that the campaign guides students towards wise, ethical, and safe internet usage in an era where cybersecurity is critically important.

“Cyber threats are easily aimed at students who lack the knowledge and experience to handle such situations,” he stated.

Fauzi added that the programme helps students identify cyberbullying incidents and promotes positive online conduct including respect and responsible technology use.

“Education becomes safer and more effective when students can identify legitimate websites or apps and avoid exposure to inappropriate content such as violence and pornography,” he emphasised.

National Parent-Teacher Association Collaborative Council president Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hasan supported the campaign while calling for greater parental and teacher involvement.

“It should not be limited to students,” he said, advocating for regular school seminars and direct parent-MCMC engagement.

Mohamad Ali noted the campaign’s positive initial results and expressed confidence in its ability to reduce technology misuse among students.

“We want this campaign to be ongoing and not ad hoc, so it can instil lasting awareness and responsibility among citizens,” he added.

A total of 1,928 schools nationwide had participated in the KIS module by September 1, including 144 in Selangor and 76 in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama