Saifuddin condemns obstruction at US Embassy protest

PETALING JAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has condemned the actions of individuals who obstructed police during a gathering outside the United States Embassy, which left a police officer injured.

In a Facebook post today, he said the right to peaceful assembly must be carried out orderly and lawfully without endangering public safety or hindering officials, warning that no one should use it as a pretext to create chaos or threaten national security.

“Police officers were present to ensure safety and public order, yet some individuals acted beyond limits, resulting in injury to a police officer.

“I am confident that police will continue to carry out their duties and responsibilities in accordance with the law to safeguard public safety and maintain order within the country.

“At the same time, I call on the public to respect the law, comply with regulations, and extend full cooperation to the authorities,” he added.

On Thursday noon, over 50 people joined a peaceful assembly along Jalan Tun Razak, but tensions rose when participants attempted to block traffic, sparking commotion and leaving a police officer injured.

Following the incident, police arrested two local men aged 23 and 32 to assist in investigations for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties, with the case being probed under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

The ministry said KDN, through PDRM, is ready to provide security cooperation for organisers holding assemblies in compliance with regulations, but will not compromise with anyone who violates the law, disrupts public order, or poses a security threat.

In another development, Saifuddin said KDN, echoing the voice of Malaysians, is urging the immediate and unconditional release of all activists and volunteers, particularly Malaysian citizens, stressing that they are unarmed civilians on a humanitarian mission to deliver aid to Gaza.

“The safety of Malaysians remains a priority, and the Malaysian government will continue to use all diplomatic channels and international legal frameworks to hold Israel accountable for these cruel actions.

“I stand in solidarity with Malaysians in strongly condemning the actions of the Zionist Israeli regime in intercepting and detaining the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

“This act is a blatant violation of international law and universal humanitarian values. Vessels carrying volunteers and essential aid for the people of Palestine should have been protected, not blocked with force,” he added.

Saifuddin said he stands in solidarity with Malaysians demanding the immediate release of activists and volunteers, noting that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right that reflects collective support for Palestine.

“Malaysia will continue to stand firmly with the people of Palestine until justice and freedom are rightfully theirs.”