Saifuddin Nasution congratulates Abdul Aziz on appointment as Prisons Commissioner General

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has congratulated Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak on his appointment as the Commissioner General of Prisons, effective from Feb 14.

In a Facebook post, he expressed confidence that Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak would remain committed to shouldering the significant responsibility entrusted to him and bringing about reforms in the services and operations of the Prisons Department.

“Best wishes to YBhg. KJP Dato’ Haji Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Razak in carrying out this great trust.

“May the Prisons Department continue to achieve success and create a positive impact, not only on inmates but also on society as a whole,” he said.

Abdul Aziz holds a Bachelor of Science in Resource Economics from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), and a Master of Arts from Universiti Malaya (UM).