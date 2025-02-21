Petaling Street bust: 5,500 fake goods worth RM360k seized

PETALING JAYA: Authorities confiscated 5,500 counterfeit items worth RM360,000 in a large-scale raid at the city centre’s iconic Jalan Petaling, a hotspot for fake luxury goods.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, with support from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Immigration Department, and the police, conducted the operation at 3.30pm, targeting 20 premises selling imitation handbags, belts, wallets, slippers, watches and hats priced between RM50 and RM450.

According to New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur branch deputy director Nurul Syarina Md Anuar highlighted the urgency of tackling counterfeit sales in the area.

“Since 2023, Jalan Petaling has been re-listed in the United States Trade Representative Report as a location infamous for selling counterfeit items in the world.

“As such, Malaysia has been urged to take action so that Jalan Petaling can be dropped from the list as it will affect investments especially when it involves trademark owners across the world,” she was quoted as saying during a media conference at the raid site.

Initial investigations suggest the premises operate within the same network, with foreigners managing operations while locals act as premise owners.

The counterfeit items, believed to be imported, were stored in undisclosed locations before being distributed to traders.

The case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.