Sandakan to launch country’s first historical tree trail

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s east coast town of Sandakan is set to carve its name in the Malaysia Book of Records with the Historical Tree Trail project, a first of its kind in the country.

The eco-heritage initiative is set to be officially launched by the Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) on June 28.

Developed with the Sabah Forestry Department, the trail will feature 42 prominent heritage trees tagged with QR codes, allowing visitors to explore Sandakan’s natural and cultural legacy.

The milestone was announced during a courtesy call by Sandakan Heritage Trail founder and chairman Lai King Hang to Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan.

The project is a joint effort by the Sandakan Heritage Trail Committee, Sandakan Tourism Association (STAN) and MPS, with support from voluntary organisations.

The route will commence at Masjid Jamik with a stop at Agnes Keith’s House for the official Malaysia Book of Records certificate presentation. Over 200 participants from diverse backgrounds are expected to join the inaugural walk.

Each tagged tree features a QR code for interactive historical and ecological insights, Lai said.

This trail not only highlights Sandakan’s rich biodiversity but also positions the city as a pioneer in heritage conservation. The initiative is expected to boost tourism and environmental awareness, he added.

Meanwhile, Kugan lauded the initiative, calling it a “trailblazing effort” that blends conservation, heritage and tourism.

Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Arthur Chung, a key member of the trail team, emphasised the unique project’s role in promoting sustainable eco-tourism.

Also present at the meeting were Forestry Department officers, STAN representatives and members of the Sabah Society Sandakan, underscoring the broad-based support for this landmark project.