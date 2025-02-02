SAR activated to locate missing fishing boat crew members

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate three fishermen who have been missing since Jan 26.

Kedah and Perlis Maritime director, Maritime First Admiral Romli Mustafa, said that the agency, through the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Langkawi, received a report on Jan 30 about the disappearance of a local fishing vessel by its owner.

The vessel, which was on its way back to Kuala Kurau, Perak, had three crew members on board - two Malaysians and one Thai national - and was unable to be contacted.

He said that the fishing vessel departed from Kuala Kedah Jetty around 11.30 pm on Jan 26, heading toward Kuala Kurau Jetty, and has since failed to make any further communication.

“Upon receiving the report, a SAR operation was immediately activated. The search covers an area of approximately 1,218.9 square nautical miles, spanning the waters from Kuala Kedah to Kuala Kurau,” he said in a statement today.

The SAR operation involves three maritime assets and an aircraft from MMEA, with assistance from two assets from the Marine Police Force (PPM).

“A SAR Forward Base (PHC) has been set up at both the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Office and the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone Office as the operations centres. The maritime community is urged to provide any information related to the incident by contacting the authorities via the 999 emergency line or the MRSC Langkawi operations line at 04-966 2750,” he added.