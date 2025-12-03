Kelantan gov’t takes over KB Sentral project from Perak transit

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has decided to take over the construction of the Kota Bharu Integrated Bus Terminal (KB Sentral) after negotiations with Perak Transit failed to reach an agreement.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the decision was made considering the time constraints in completing the project.

“We have been negotiating with Perak Transit but faced several constraints, including demands that could not be fulfilled. The final round of negotiations took place last week, and today we decided that the government will take over the project.

“We want KB Sentral to be ready alongside the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) because both need to operate together. That’s why we can’t wait any longer,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex today.

He also said that the state government planned to add a few new features to the project and was optimistic about completing it within the two-year timeframe.

Earlier reports said the Kelantan government told Perak Transit to decide whether to go ahead with the project under the set conditions or to hand it back to the state government.

One of the main conditions was appointing China Communications Construction Co Ltd as the main contractor, as the company had a strong track record with the ECRL project.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Fadzli said that the state government had tasked State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and Community Unity Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad, with overseeing the welfare of the Orang Asli community in Kelantan.

“We know the Orang Asli have a dedicated department, the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), but they are still part of Kelantan and their welfare must be looked after. We hope to receive good cooperation from JAKOA in this effort,” he said.