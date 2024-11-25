SAR Op for teacher feared drowned resumes

KUANTAN: The Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for a senior assistant teacher for co-curricular activities, feared drowned while fishing at a raft house at the Chenor jetty, Pekan Lama Chenor, Maran, resumed this morning.

Maran District Police Chief, Supt Wong Kim Wai said the search for Murdani Ab Rahman, 53, was suspended at 9.30 pm yesterday due to adverse weather conditions and resumed at 8.00 am today.

Murdani, a teacher at Sekolah Menengah Tengku Ampuan Afzan Chenor, was fishing at the Chenor jetty raft house with a friend around 5.50 pm when he fell into the river and was swept away by the current.

Wong said that the victim’s absence was noticed at about 6.00 pm, and his companion, who was nearby, attempted to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

“At approximately 8.00 pm, police from the Maran District Police Headquarters (IPD) together with rescue agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force initiated a SAR operation to locate the victim.

“The search focused on the area around the incident and was suspended at 9:30 p.m. It resumed this morning with additional manpower and resources from other rescue agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

Wong added that the search operation also involved collaboration and support from the local community and urged members of the public with any information related to the case to contact the Maran IPD operations room at 09-4771222.