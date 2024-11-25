KDN streamlining immigration dept staff structure

PUTRAJAYA: The upgrade of Grade 54 to Grade Jusa B is among the Immigration Department’s (JIM) considerations in streamlining the staffing structure and improving the career development of the Immigration Services Scheme (KP), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said it would be followed by other grades such as Jusa C and the number of staffing positions for the KP scheme would also be expanded to other strategic positions such as state director, division director and Immigration Attache.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) is concerned about the development of career development for KP. Several series of discussions have been held with the ministry and the Public Service Department (JPA) to discuss better career opportunities for this scheme and are now in the final stage.

“Currently, the highest position in the KP scheme is at grade 54,“ he told reporters after attending the KDN Monthly Assembly here today.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs is also working to apply for new positions consisting of various grades and schemes to meet the needs at service counters, entry points and to increase the supervisory grade from KP22 to KP26 and KP28 in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s recommendation regarding supervision issues.

In addition, it was also proposed to create an Integrated Immigration Scheme by combining the Immigration Services Scheme and the Integrated Scheme for Assistant Immigration Superintendents or Immigration Superintendents, he said.

On Sept 18, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki reportedly proposed several contexts for improving the JIM’s duties, especially at the country’s entry points.

Azam said the ‘counter setting’ syndicate occurred due to weaknesses in internal control aspects while on duty which made immigration officers easy to approach by agents and syndicates as well as unsystematic workplace rotation.

Azam said other factors included lack of monitoring and supervision as well as loopholes in working methods, a system of inspection on the entry of foreigners which is easy to manipulate and difficult to review.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar in a special interview with Bernama recently said that promotion efforts in the civil service were being implemented and were currently focused on the Immigration Department before being expanded to other civil services.