Sarawak chamber calls for exemption from RON 95 subsidy cut

MIRI: The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) has urged the federal government to exempt the state from the impending rationalisation of the RON 95 fuel subsidy.

The ACCCIS, which represents thousands of businesses in Sarawak, argues that the state’s unique economic circumstances warrant special consideration.

At the ACCCIS annual general meeting in Miri, president Kong Chiong Ung stated that Sarawak, as one of Malaysia’s top three oil and gas producers, contributes billions of ringgit to the national revenue annually.

He said this significant contribution should be a key factor in the decision-making process.

Kong highlighted that the cost of living and the prices of goods and services in Sarawak are already higher than in Peninsular Malaysia due to logistics.

He warned that adjusting the fuel subsidy would place an additional financial burden on the public and small-scale businesses that are already struggling.

According to Kong, the business community in Sarawak is also facing other financial pressures from recent policy changes, including the expansion of the Sales and Services Tax (SST), new e-invoicing requirements, and the recent increase in the national minimum wage.

The rising levy for foreign workers is also adding to their financial commitments.

Kong expressed hope that the upcoming national budget would not introduce more burdens on the people and the business sector.

He emphasised the need for a “breathing space” for the local economy to recover without additional financial strain from the proposed fuel subsidy adjustment.