Sarawak domestic violence cases rise alarmingly: Nancy Shukri

KUCHING: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has raised serious concerns about the escalating domestic violence situation across the country, particularly highlighting troubling trends in Sarawak.

Speaking at the ‘Wacana Khas Keluarga Islam Sarawak 2025’ event held at Miri Civic Centre on Sunday, the minister revealed that domestic violence reports surged to 7,116 cases nationally in 2024, representing a significant increase from 5,507 cases recorded in 2023.

The statistics paint a concerning picture for Sarawak specifically, where 1,124 Muslim marriages ended in divorce during 2024. According to Nancy Shukri, inadequate mutual understanding between spouses emerged as the primary factor behind these marriage breakdowns.

“The scale of these problems demands comprehensive solutions that extend beyond legal frameworks to include educational initiatives, counseling services, and robust community support systems,“ the minister emphasized during her address.

Nancy Shukri stressed that resilient family structures serve as the foundation for societal stability and national prosperity. Her ministry has implemented several preventive measures, including mandatory pre-marital education programs, family counseling services, and public awareness initiatives coordinated through the ‘Talian Kasih’ support hotline.

The minister issued a call to action for community leaders, educational institutions, and government departments to actively participate in reinforcing Malaysia’s family framework. She delivered a powerful message: “Each family we strengthen today becomes tomorrow’s pillar of our nation. Every individual we support today illuminates the path forward for future generations.”

The event showcased successful collaboration between multiple agencies, including Nancy Shukri’s ministry, the Sarawak Syariah Judiciary Department, and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak, demonstrating coordinated efforts to address family-related challenges.

Operating under the theme ‘Syariah as the Basis of a Prosperous Family’, the program featured comprehensive discussions involving legal professionals, Islamic scholars, and community advocates through structured forums, panel discussions, and direct community outreach activities.

The gathering underscored the urgent need for multi-faceted approaches to combat domestic violence and strengthen marriage institutions across Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.