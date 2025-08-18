KPKT proposes amendments to Act 118 for commercial project oversight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is reviewing amendments to the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966 (Act 118) to include commercial projects facing delays or abandonment.

Minister Nga Kor Ming stated the changes aim to enhance enforcement by holding parent companies and beneficiary owners accountable.

He emphasised the amendments would strengthen preventive measures to reduce risks of stalled or abandoned private housing projects.

“KPKT will engage stakeholders, including enforcement agencies and industry players, to ensure the amendments align with Malaysia MADANI goals,” he said.

Nga added that blacklisting would extend beyond parent firms to include actual owners, with the amendments expected next year if approved.

He addressed concerns raised by Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) regarding blacklisting board members of developers linked to problematic projects.

Once a project is deemed ‘sick’, KPKT will blacklist involved developers and freeze their Housing Development Accounts.

Companies with the same directors will also be barred from obtaining new development licences.

As of June 30, the ministry identified 233 delayed projects and 360 ‘sick’ projects, with 220 receiving completion certificates.

Nga noted 1,127 abandoned projects have been revived, benefiting 135,000 homebuyers.

KPKT introduced the Teduh portal for buyers to verify developer blacklists before purchasing properties.

“Prospective buyers should check Teduh and avoid blacklisted developers to safeguard their interests,” he advised.

This year, 109 developers were blacklisted to protect public rights, Nga told Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) regarding transparency in developer track records. - Bernama