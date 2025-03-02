Sarawak flood evacuees continue to drop

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak reported a decrease in flood evacuees, with 9,312 individuals currently sheltered in 41 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 4 pm, down from 10,068 this morning.

The SARAWAK State Disaster Management Committee (JPNB) secretariat, reported that Bintulu and Serian recorded a drop with 4,744 and 1,542 evacuees, respectively.

Other divisions that recorded a decline are Sibu with 850 evacuees and Samarahan 534.

However, the number of evacuees in Miri has increased to 1,466, up from 1,391 this morning, and Mukah also saw a slight rise to 176 evacuees from 142.

Additionally, five PPS have been closed, including one each in Miri, Samarahan, and Sibu, and two in Serian.

In a statement issued at 12.30 pm today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), announced that a continuous rain advisory is in effect for Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah, with rainfall expected from tomorrow until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the JPNB reported a slight increase in the number of evacuees, rising to 208 individuals from 57 families as of 4 pm, compared to 196 from 55 families this morning.

A total of 155 evacuees from 41 families are currently housed in two PPS in Tongod, while 53 from 16 families are sheltering in a PPS in Kinabatangan.