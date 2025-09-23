Sarawak flood situation improves as Sabah fully recovers from floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sarawak continues to show improvement with only two individuals from one family still sheltering at the temporary relief centre at Dewan Suarah Marudi in Miri as of 7 am today.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that fourteen victims from four families had safely returned to their homes yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, floodwaters in Sabah have fully receded as of yesterday evening, allowing all affected residents to return to their homes.

However, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee noted that landslide victims comprising eighty-two people from twenty families remain sheltered at the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Gawir in Penampang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms in several parts of Sabah from this morning until late tonight. – Bernama