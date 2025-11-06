KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) has foiled several smuggling attempts involving various goods worth RM11.93 million during ‘Op Taring Alpha’ and ‘Op Taring Awas/Batas’ carried out at multiple locations across the state.

Its deputy commander ACP Rosdi Inai said in the first operation carried out at 4.30 am yesterday, the GOF detained two trailer lorries in Sri Aman suspected of transporting smuggled goods.

“Checks on both vehicles uncovered 21,500 cartons of white cigarettes and 51,216 litres of liquor, believed to have been brought in without the payment of duties and valid permits.

“Two local men aged 44 and 50 were also detained, while the two trailer lorries along with four containers were seized. The seizure is estimated to be worth RM10.47 million,” he said in a statement here today.

Rosdi said in the second operation on June 8 at about 9.30 pm, the GOF detained two lorries in Bau suspected of transporting rattan without valid documents, and arrested two local men aged 25 and 33.

“Inspections uncovered 15 tonnes of rattan, with the total seizure valued at RM620,000,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Rosdi said in two separate operations on June 6, the GOF seized frozen products in Bau district and arrested a 49-year-old local man.

“At the first location, a lorry carrying 7,800 kilogrammes of frozen meat without a permit was detained at 10.05 pm, with the seizure valued at approximately RM488,600.

“At the second location, at 6.10 am in Padawan, a 27-year-old man was detained. A Toyota Harrier SUV, reported to have been fraudulently obtained, was seized. The vehicle is estimated to be worth RM175,000,” he said.

He added that all seized items were handed over to the Sri Aman Police headquarters, Kuching Division of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Bau Branch of Sarawak Veterinary Department and Padawan Police headquarters for further action and investigation.