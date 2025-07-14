Sarawak GOF seizes RM1.6m smuggled goods, detains nine in Op Taring

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) seized smuggled goods worth RM1.6 million in a five-day operation across multiple districts.

Nine individuals, including an Indonesian national, were detained in the crackdown codenamed Operation Taring.

The operation, conducted from July 7 to 11, involved coordinated efforts between intelligence and infantry units from the 10th and 11th PGA Battalions. Among the confiscated items were frozen food, diesel, and unapproved medicines.

In Bau on July 7, a 40-year-old local man was arrested after 350 boxes of frozen food without a valid permit were found in his lorry, valued at RM209,600.

The following day in Sibu, two men—a local and an Indonesian—were detained, with authorities seizing 238kg of frozen food, a forklift, and a vehicle worth RM479,099.

On July 9, a 34-year-old man in Lundu was caught transporting 230 litres of diesel without a permit, leading to the seizure of fuel and jerrycans worth RM81,155.50.

The same day in Kota Samarahan, two men were arrested with 18,000 litres of diesel, 17 IBC tanks, and a tanker lorry valued at RM218,840.

A raid in Kuching on July 10 uncovered 4,500 litres of diesel, storage tanks, and equipment worth RM381,060, resulting in the arrest of two men. - Bernama

The final arrest occurred in Bau on July 11, where a 62-year-old was caught with 4,032 boxes of unapproved medicines and herbs in his vehicle.