Kremlin says weapons and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine from U.S. are continuing

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that the big picture of U.S. President Donald Trump remarks about supplying Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine was that U.S. arms and ammunition deliveries to Kyiv have continued and are still continuing.

Trump did not say how many Patriots he plans to send to Ukraine, but he said the United States would be reimbursed for their cost by the European Union.

“Now it seems that these supplies will be paid for by Europe, some will be paid for, some will not,“ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump’s words.

“The fact remains that the supply of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment from the United States continued and continues to Ukraine.”

Trump is expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Peskov said that Kyiv was obviously in no hurry on the third round of peace talks, adding that Russia was ready for them and awaiting clarity on the timing from Ukraine. – Reuters