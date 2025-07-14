LHDN e-TT system temporary closure from July 17 to 21

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has announced a temporary shutdown of its electronic telegraphic transfer (e-TT) system from July 17 to 21 for system enhancements.

Two major upgrades will be implemented during this period. The first is a new feature allowing taxpayers to generate a virtual account (VA) number using their bill number. The second is an automated receipt system that will send payment confirmations directly to taxpayers’ email addresses once transactions are processed by LHDN’s agent bank.

For Income Tax and Real Property Gains Tax payments, receipts can still be accessed through the e-Lejar app or the Withholding Tax Payment Statement by logging into the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my using identification documents.

LHDN stated, “Once the e-TT system reopens on July 22, taxpayers will be required to generate a new VA number to proceed with payment.”

During the downtime, taxpayers are encouraged to use alternative payment methods such as PFX on LHDN’s official portal, appointed agent banks, or Pos Malaysia. Payments can be made via over-the-counter transactions, internet banking, ATMs, or at the Kuala Lumpur Revenue Collection Management Centre.

Further details on payment options are available on LHDN’s official portal under the quick access menu: Service > Individual > *Individual Life Cycle > Payment > Mode of Payment. - Bernama