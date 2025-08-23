Sarawak initiates total ban on vape, electronic cigarettes

KUCHING: Sarawak is formulating a law to ban outright the sale and use of vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.

A state Cabinet paper is being prepared by the ministry on formulating the law, while the state attorney general, state secretary and state financial officer are being consulted on the process.

This law is needed as more people, especially the young including students, are seen to be getting hooked to the unhealthy habit, said state Women, Community Wellbeing and Family Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

“My ministry is in the process of formulating this very strict law. We have decided that a total ban is necessary.

“We will work with enforcement agencies and the local councils and authorities to get this ban implemented across Sarawak in phases,“ she said, adding that it will be enforced in stages.

Fatimah was speaking during a briefing on the issue at the ministry here.

She said the ministry has identified key issues of concern that show vaping and puffing of electronic is getting too widespread among communities, including students and teens.

“These devices are being laced with addictive substances including drugs. They have become serious threats to health,“ she said.

Teen vapers in Sarawak are mostly aged between 13 and 17, according to a previous report.

Fatimah described it as a real cause of worry as youngsters are getting hooked to the habit at a tender age.

Her ministry needs to chart clear directions to aggressively tackle these rising teen woes in Sarawak, she added.