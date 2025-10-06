KUCHING: Sarawak takes another step to strengthen its energy security and environmental sustainability with the formalisation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two of China’s leading companies to develop a floating solar project at the Bakun Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) reservoir.

Sarawak Energy Bhd, in a statement, said that the state’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, China Three Gorges International Ltd (CTGI) and Shanghai Electric Power T&D Group Co Ltd signed the MoU today at the 2025 International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy Conference (SNEC PV Expo) in Shanghai.

“The agreement sets the framework for the Sarawak government, CTGI, and Shanghai Electric Power to jointly undertake various studies and collaborate on the potential development of a floating solar facility with a capacity not exceeding 1,000 megawatts (MW) on the Bakun HEP reservoir,” the statement said.

The signatories of the MoU were Sarawak’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Datuk Jafri Lias, CTGI vice-president Zhang Kai Hong, and Shanghai Electric Power vice-president Yang Xing Hai.

The state’s Deputy Utility Minister (Sarawak Energy and Petros) and Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Ibrahim Baki represented Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to witness the ceremony, alongside Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.

Abang Johari, in a keynote address for the event, which was read by Ibrahim, said that a strategic alliance with strong industry partners, such as CTGI and Shanghai Electric, would support Sarawak’s aim of ensuring energy security and environmental sustainability.

“By 2030, Sarawak targets a 10 gigawatt (GW) generation capacity, and 15 GW by 2035, with renewable sources making up over 60 per cent of the capacity mix.

“With its vast renewable energy (RE) resources, Sarawak has the potential to become an RE powerhouse of the region,” he said.

The keynote address further outlined Sarawak’s progressive RE policies to accelerate its energy transition, including amendments to the state’s Electricity Ordinance, to promote large-scale solar development, consumer-generated electricity, and independent power producer participation.

The premier’s address also presented the state’s approach to solar energy, including solar-hybrid rural electrification, hydrogen-integrated solar systems, and the net energy metering scheme to support solar adoption in housing developments.

A 50 MW floating solar farm, installed in December last year over 190 hectares of the Batang Ai hydroelectric reservoir, was Sarawak’s first large-scale solar installation that integrates hydroelectric and solar power scheme.