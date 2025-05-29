Sarawak launches Sustainability Blueprint 2030

KUCHING: Sarawak has become the first state in Malaysia to launch a Sustainability Blueprint 2030, marking a major step towards building a greener and more sustainable future.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the blueprint, developed by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak (MEESty), features 10 strategic thrusts, 48 strategies and 111 action plans.

“This comprehensive document, meticulously crafted and recently finalised by our MEESty, serves as our strategic roadmap for Sarawak’s profound transition to a green economy.

“The Sarawak Sustainability Blueprint 2030 encompasses every facet of our sustainability agenda, designed to integrate green principles into the very fabric of our society and economy,” he said in his keynote address at the Asia Carbon Conference 2025 here today.

He said the blueprint sets a strong example for environmental action at the state level.

Abang Johari said the strategic roadmap for Sarawak’s profound transition to a green economy also outlines the state’s commitment to accelerating the renewable energy transition, advancing carbon capture and storage, as well as enhancing forest and land conservation.

It includes promoting green industries and investments, building sustainable cities through circular economy practices and developing a future-ready workforce through education, skills and research.

Looking ahead, he said Sarawak has pledged to publish a comprehensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory report by 2027 to track the state’s emissions and stay within its carbon budget.

Meanwhile, he said the Sarawak government is finalising its own Carbon Plan aimed at facilitating carbon market investments in the state.

“The Carbon Plan is pivotal to offer a detailed implementation framework designed to catalyse carbon trading and foster a vibrant carbon market.

“Central to the Carbon Plan is its focus on establishing a well-regulated and investor-friendly carbon market that balances supply and demand, thereby incentivising emissions reductions and attracting green investments to Sarawak,” he added.