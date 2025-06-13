REAL Madrid have agreed a deal to sign teenage playmaker Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, the Spanish giants announced on Friday.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder cost Madrid just over 63 million euros ($72 million), according to a statement by River Plate.

Mastantuono will play in the Club World Cup in the United States this summer with the Argentine club before moving to the Spanish capital.

“Mastantuono will be a player at our club for the next six seasons, from 14 August 2025 to 30 June 2031,“ said Los Blancos in a statement.

“At 17, he is also the youngest player to play an official match for the Argentina national team in its history.”

He made his national team debut earlier this month against Chile in a World Cup 2026 qualifier.

“Mastantuono executed his release fee clause, along with Real Madrid,“ explained River Plate, providing full financial details of the deal which earns them 45 million euros, with the rest of the money largely distributed on taxes.

“Thank you Franco for your performance and talent, it has been a pride to see you grow at the club,“ the statement continued.

“We wish you all the best in this new era which comes after the Club World Cup.”

The midfielder came through the River academy and made his first team debut for the club in January 2024.

He is Real Madrid’s third signing this summer behind Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Madrid also appointed Xabi Alonso as their new coach to replace Carlo Ancelotti, after failing to win a major trophy this season.