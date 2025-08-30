Sarawak minister urges stronger corporate communications with media

KUCHING: All agencies under the Sarawak Ministry for Utility and Telecommunication must strengthen their corporate communication functions for better media engagement.

Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi emphasised that the media serves as a strategic partner in helping people understand government policies.

“The media is a vital bridge between the government and the people,” he said when addressing the MUTS Media Night here on Friday.

He urged all agencies to sharpen their corporate communication capabilities to ensure accurate information is conveyed promptly and transparently.

Julaihi expressed appreciation to media practitioners for conveying government policies and programmes to Sarawakians, including remote communities.

He said the media also acts as an educator, a conduit between the government and the people, and a source of constructive feedback to enhance services.

Julaihi noted that media plays a crucial role in managing public perception and correcting misinformation about utility services.

He highlighted that electricity coverage in Sarawak has exceeded 99% as the state works toward full utility coverage by 2030.

The state government aims to increase domestic gas usage from 7% to at least 30% through the Sarawak Gas Roadmap implementation.

This initiative will create vast job opportunities and produce more industry experts across the region.

Water supply in rural areas remains at around 71%, requiring continued infrastructure development and public support.

The government is implementing water treatment plant upgrades and developing the state water grid system to address coverage gaps.

It is also rolling out the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply programme specifically for remote areas.

“All these plans require the support and understanding of the people,” Julaihi added.

He concluded that media partnership remains essential for successfully implementing these crucial utility development programmes. – Bernama