MMEA debuts Ibrahim Class Boat at 2025 National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency debuted its Ibrahim Class Boat during the 2025 National Day parade today.

MMEA director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah confirmed the vessel was a royal gift from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“The handover of this boat on March 6 symbolises the King’s commitment to supporting Maritime Malaysia’s efforts in ensuring the nation’s waters remain at the highest level of security,” he told reporters after the celebration.

Royal Boat Hangar Johor constructed the vessel which features high-quality marine-grade aluminium for enhanced durability and stability.

The boat measures 12.6 metres in length with a maximum beam of 3.5 metres and is powered by three 300-horsepower Mercury outboard motors.

It can reach a top speed of 56 knots with an optimal cruising speed of 40 knots, making it a high-speed interceptor capable of peak performance.

Mohd Rosli confirmed the asset was provided on a cost-free five-year loan to enhance MMEA’s patrol and operational capabilities.

Following an April 30 decision by MMEA’s top management, the vessel has been assigned to the Johor Maritime office.

The agency also showcased its rescue swimmer team, specially trained for life-saving missions at sea in extreme situations.

The team consists of 11 operational members with another 12 undergoing training, making it fully mission-capable around the clock.

Mohd Rosli noted that cross-border crimes have shown a downward trend due to effective enforcement efforts.

“This shows that Maritime Malaysia, with support from partner agencies such as the Marine Police and the Royal Malaysian Navy, has done an excellent job in safeguarding the nation’s waters from intrusion,” he added.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the celebration alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries. – Bernama