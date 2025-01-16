KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Uggah Embas wants the state Public Works Department (JKR) to adopt a results-based budgeting approach in implementing all development projects in the state.

Uggah, also the state’s Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said this approach, crucial to ensuring that the projects meet stipulated standards, is expected to be implemented starting next year.

“Let’s work together to review and finalise our budget planning, preparing for its implementation based on projected outcomes, which I anticipate will be executed starting in 2026.

“This results-oriented budgeting approach will not be tied to past achievements but will focus on future projections and our capabilities. For instance, if JKR has stated that 10,000 kilometres (km) of roads can be built in a certain year, we will align the publication to reflect that,“ he said at the Sarawak JKR dinner function here yesterday.

Uggah said that starting this year, he wants Sarawak JKR to begin assessments, such as determining how many kilometres of roads can realistically be built based on available resources and capacity.

“This assessment will guide us in planning our next steps and leveraging our strengths effectively. I believe this marks a new and exciting direction for us. With a clear strategy and commitment, we can embrace this challenge and move forward together,“ he said.