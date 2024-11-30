Sarawak needs high-quality workforce to support aerospace industry - Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak needs a high-quality workforce to support its mission to become Malaysia’s hub for the aerospace industry.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the industry required people who were very well-versed in technology.

“When we talk about satellites, we must know how to make rockets, because you need rockets to go to orbit. Then, the satellite must be equipped with chips that can read what’s on the ground and store data.

“That is why Sarawak has requested i-CATS University College to establish an aerospace faculty and work with international experts to teach our people this new technology. It is a very ambitious plan, but we have to start somewhere,” he said in his speech during SMD Semiconductor’s Annual Dinner here, tonight.

On July 29, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz reportedly said the Federal government had proposed for Sarawak to become Malaysia’s hub for the aerospace industry.

Tengku Zafrul said the state had shown great potential in the industry, especially in the commitment to produce skilled workers for the sector.